JUI-F denounces Islamophobia of European Countries

TANK: Thousands of workers of Jamiat Uloma e Islam Fazal (JUI-F) Friday rallied out against the increasing Islamophobia in European nations and the blasphemous comments of French president.

The participants of the rally were led by JUI-F Member Provincial Assembly Mahmood Ahmad Khan Bitani and District Ameer JUI –F Molana Amir Muhmmad Jan.

The rally was taken out from Spin Jamia Masjid and it culminated into a large protest demonstration when it reached Kashmir Chock.

Addressing the participants of the rally, MPA Mahmood Ahmad Bitani, Ex Senator Molana Salih Shah, Molana Ameer Muhammad Jan, Molana Nadir Khan and Sham U Zaman Shams strongly denounced the French President Emmanuel Macron’s hatred anti-Islam comments and publication of the blasphemous caricatures of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The leaders of the rally vehemently demanded the government to affirm boycott of all French Products and send French Ambassador back to his county.

The speakers also lamented the remarks of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the tragic incident of Peshawar blast and demanded of the government to provide the Madrassas of the country with fool proof security to avoid such sad incidents in future.