Eid Milad u Nabi (SAW) Celebrated in Tank

TANK: Like in other parts of the country, Eid Milad U Nabi (SAW) was celebrated with religious zeal and fervor here in Tank on the eve of 12th Rabi Ul Awal on Friday.

A ceremony was arranged at Townhall to mark the day under the aegis of District Administration.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Tank Abdul Mateen, Assistant Commissioner Hameedullah Afridi, District Officer Social Welfare Sahibzada Naeem and a large number of public comprising notables of civil societies, religious leaders and journalists attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the eve, Additional Deputy commissioner Abdul Mateen and other speakers recited Darood O Salam on the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBHU) and paid their rich homage to the greatest leader of world, saying 12th Rabi Ul Awal reminds humanity the Day of Enlightenment.

Contemporarily, a large ceremony, to mark the day, was also arranged at Jamia Anwar e Raza in Wazir Abad where thousands of lovers of the Prophet (PBUH) gathered to pay their admiration to the Nabi Aakhar U Zaman (the last prophet of Allah).