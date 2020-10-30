Sindh Rangers arrest most wanted criminal in Karachi

Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and Sindh Police in a joint operation on the basis of intelligence arrested criminal Syed or Sir Abbas son of Syed Sajjad Ali Shah from East Faisal District Police Station area. A Kalashnikov and a hand grenade were recovered from the mill. The accused is involved in religious killings. Mills’ name is included in the Gilgit-Baltistan Red Book and a reward of Rs. The mill was located in Gilgit-Baltistan and is also wanted at the airport under FIR No. 93/2005 under Section 302/34 PPC-6 / 7ATA and FIR No. 74/2006 under Section PPC 223,224,225.

The public is urged to report such elements immediately to the nearest check post, Rangers Helpline 1101 or Rangers Helper WhatsApp number 03479001111 by call or SMS. Your name will be kept confidential.