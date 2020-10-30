2 men fooled London-returned doctor by selling him ‘Aladdin Ka Chirag’ for Rs 2.5 Crore

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, two men cheated a London-returned doctor of Rs 2.5 crore by pretending to be “tantriks” and selling him a gold lamp by calling it “Aladdin ka Chirag”.

According to the India media reports, the victim, Dr Laeek Khan, lodged a complaint at the Brahmpuri police station that he had been betrayed by two Tantrik Babas in the Khairnagar area.

The doctor had come in contact with a patient in 2018 and started visiting her frequently for dressing after her surgery. It was through her that the doctor met a tantrik, who claimed that he had magical powers and promised to give the doctor ‘Aladdin Ka Chirag’ and also make him a billionaire.

The tantrik and his friend would make the doctor see a ‘jinn’ appearing from the lamp but would not allow him to take it home saying that touching it would be ominous for him.

He said the accused collected a total of Rs 2.5 crore in installments from him. However, later, the doctor realized that ‘jinn’ he was seeing was the husband of the woman, identified as Sameena.

Realizing that he was being cheated, the doctor approached the police who arrested two men, Islamuddin and his friend Anees, while search is on for the woman