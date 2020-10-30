Faisal Javed resigns from ‘Pak-France Friendship group’ in protest

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed has resigned from the Pakistan-France Parliamentary Friendship group in protest over French President Emmanuel Macron’s remarks on blasphemous caricatures.

In a letter to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, he said that such actions by the French president contributed and further reinvigorated Islamophobia in Europe as emphaised by Prime Minister Imran Khan in letters written to heads of Muslim states.

The prime minister had urged heads of Muslim states to “act collectively” and counter the growth of Islamophobia in non-Muslim countries, especially in European nations.

The French president’s move, he warned, would divide humanity and increase extremism and insisted that a global legislation against blasphemy like Nazism was need of the hour. He pointed out that Prime Minister Imran Khan had made it clear to the world that the French president’s move threatened to harm humanity that Nazis or racists could not do.

“French logic to play with the emotions of millions of Muslims in the name of freedom of expression is unacceptable. I immediately resign as the head of the Pak-French Friendship Group against this attitude of the French government,” said Senator Faisal Javed.