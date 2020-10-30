PM to announce development package for South Balochistan soon

Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed that he will soon visit South Balochistan and announce a comprehensive development package for the area and also inaugurate projects under this announcement.

The statement came while chairing a meeting on development projects for backward areas of South Balochistan in Islamabad today (Thursday).

The meeting was apprised of the proposed development package for the backward districts of South Balochistan, especially Khuzdar, Awaran, Chaghi, Kharan and Turbat.

A detailed briefing was also given on roads, energy, dams for water storage, education, health, agriculture, livestock, fisheries, and other projects for South Balochistan.

Federal Ministers Murad Saeed, Shafqat Mahmood, Zubeda Jalal, Hammad Azhar, Aminul Haq, Syed Ali Zaidi, Syed Fakhar Imam, Asad Umar, Omar Ayub Khan, Faisal Vawda, advisors Abdul Razzak Dawood and Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, and special assistants to PM Sania Nishtar, Nadeem Babar and Tabish Gohar also attended the meeting.

Besides, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt General Faiz Hameed, Commander Southern Command Lt General Muhammad Wasim Ashraf, Balochistan Education Minister Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, relevant secretaries and senior officers were also part of the meeting.