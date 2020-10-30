President Alvi urges Muslim leaders to unite against blasphemy

President Dr Arif Alvi urged the Muslim world leaders to put forth a unanimous demand before international organisations to ensure the sanctity of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and desist from blasphemy and desecration.

In his message to the nation on Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) being observed on Friday, the president said that the condemnable incidents of blasphemy in the West had invited the wrath of Muslims across the globe. He said such incidents created disintegration and also violated the spirit of interfaith harmony and dialogue.

The president said it was essential to spread the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the true message of the Holy Quran in order to tackle Islamophobia and highlight the real spirit of Islam.

Referring to the growing threat from second wave of coronavirus in the country, the president advised the people to adhere to anti-COIVD precautions, particularly during Milad processions to prevent spread of the disease.

The president greeted the countrymen on Eid Mailadun Nabi (PBUH) marking the Holy Prophet’s birth anniversary who, he said, had purged the society of ignorance and oppression.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi urged the nation to draw from the Prophet’s (PBUH) legacy of humanity, humility and strength. “Let us spread love and light wherever we go,” he said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi urged the nation to draw from the Prophet's (PBUH) legacy of humanity, humility and strength. "Let us spread love and light wherever we go," he said.

Information Minister Shibli Faraz also congratulated the nation and the Muslim community on the occasion. “Imran Khan has committed to making the country a welfare state by following in the footsteps of the state of Madina. A state where justice prevails and there is equality for all,” he said.