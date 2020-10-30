Engin Altan pays tribute to Kemal Ataturk on Republic Day of Turkey

Engin Altan Duzyatan on Thursday shared a picture of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk as he celebrated the Republic Day of Turkey.

Ataturk was the founding father of the Republic of Turkey who served as its first president from 1923 until his death in 1938.

In ‘ Dirilis: Ertugrul,’ the actor had played the role of the father of Osman who went on to establish Ottoman Empire

Engin Altan, who rose to international fame for his role as Ertugrul in popular Turkish TV series “Dirilis: Ertugrul”, took to his Instagram stories to wish the people of his country on the Republic Day.

