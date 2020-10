Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched an investigation against Pakistani actor Fawad Khan regarding tax on foreign income.

According to details, FBR has written a letter to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for the details of actor’s five-year travel record.

Fawad Khan had shown his foreign income as one crore and 17 lac dollars in 2019.

FBR has also started audit of actor’s income for the year 2017 while information regarding his other assets are also being gathered.