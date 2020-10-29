Awareness session held to make skin lightening a public health issue

State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Thursday said the PTI government had initiated unprecedented initiatives to tackle environmental challenges in the country.

She was addressing as chief guest at an awareness seminar on skin whitening creams and soaps for compliance of Minatama Convention on mercury here.

The incumbent government under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was making tireless efforts to secure future of the next generations regarding protection of environment.

She reiterated that the government was taking such measures that had never been taken in the past for climate change. International bodies had also appreciated the steps taken in two years by the PTI government, she added.

The billion tree campaign, clean and green initiative, ban on plastic bags, solid waste management, water waste and many other steps were hallmark of the PTI’s vision to protect the environment, she said.

On excessive use of mercury in skin whitening creams and soaps, she said the government was actively working on the matter as a deadline of December 31 had been given to the Pakistan Cosmetics Manufacturing Association and other relevant industries for compliance of Minatama Convention guidelines on use of mercury.

The state minister stressed that the government did not want to create hurdles for the industry but at the same time, no compromise would be made on quality standards in products.

To a question, she said that smog phenomenon was not developed overnight as it had emerged for last couple of years, however, the provincial government was taking several measures to combat it.

The seminar was also addressed by Dr Sajid Rashid Ahmad. He is a dignified professor and principal of College of Earth and Environmental Sciences at University of the Punjab, Lahore, Pakistan.

He urged the authorities to bring academicians, policy makers, government and other stakeholders on one page to facilitate research in the subject to ensure the international quality standard of the products.

Dr Sajjad stated that there is dire need of public awareness through social, print & electronic media regarding the high level of hazardous mercury & other chemicals contents in SWCs and their effects both to the skin and human health. Educating the masses would in turn help reduce the burden of health costs on both the individuals as well as

the government.

Seconding his suggestion, Zartaj Gul announced the crackdown on manufacturers of beauty products if they fail to comply to the set standard.

According to a recently published report, products containing mercury may have serious side

effects like neuronal damage, renal damage and anxiety/depression and decreased skin

resistance to bacteria and fungi