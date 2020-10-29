Mehfil-e-Milad held at Sargodha University to express love and gratitude to the Holy Prophet (PBUH)

Sargodha: October 29, 2020- An annual Mehfil-e-Milad was held at Sargodha University (SU) to express love and gratitude to the Holy Prophet (PBUH). The students and the members of SU Naat Society recited naats in the honour of the Prophet (PBUH).

The Riaz Shad Co-curricular Forum of the University organized the event, especially in connection with the federal government announcement to observe an Ishq-e-Rasool (S.A.W) week starting 12 Rabi-ul-Awal comprising conferences and Milad programs across Pakistan.

The Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad and Parliamentary Secretary Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Chaudhary Faisal Farooq Cheema were the chief guests of the Mehfil while Dr Feroz Uddin Shah, the In-charge Department of Islamic Studies was the keynote speaker.

Addressing the Mehfil, Dr Feroz Uddin Shah stressed to practically follow the Quran and Sunnah which offered solution to all problems. He said the day provided an opportunity to the Muslim world to follow the teachings of the Quran and Sunnah in the real sense.

Condemning France over republication of blasphemous caricatures and the Islamophobic remarks of French President, Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad said that the world peace is linked to respect and regard for each other’s religion and beliefs. If Europe and other western countries take pride in being part of the civilized world, then they should come up with strong protests against the French publication.

He said that the sanctity of the Prophet (PBUH) was important to the Muslims more than their lives. Dr Ahmad emphasized on the need of grooming generation both academically and spiritually, adding that the teachings of Islam are what makes our next generations and country strong.

Faisal Farooq Cheema expressed that the humanity, suffering from lawlessness and terrorism, can achieve salvation by following the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH). The life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) has been termed as a reflection of the Holy Quran, complete with guidance and direction for the Muslim Ummah, he added.

The University buildings have been illuminated with colorful lights and buntings.