Investigation into Peshawar seminary explosion expanded

PESHAWAR: The security agencies have expanded scope of the probe of Tuesday’s blast in a Peshawar seminary which killed seven people as wounded as many as 110, saying the neighbourhood has been geo-fenced and data of mobile calls in the locality has been collected.

A police search operation has been underway on the third day of the attack.

The students of seminary have been sent back to their homes and police has recorded statements of the eyewitnesses.

A sketch of the accused being prepared with the help of the eyewitness accounts.

The investigators also completing the data of the arrested suspects.

An investigation team, comprising of the officials of the Counter-Terrorism Department, police and other law enforcement agencies, had prepared preliminary probe report on Wednesday.

Moreover, the record of seminary students and their details being scrutinised.