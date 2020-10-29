Court grants Zardari exemption from appearance in Thatta water supply reference

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Thursday approved former president Asif Ali Zardari’s petition seeking exemption from personal appearance in the Thatta water supply reference.

During the proceedings, the testimony of the National Accountability Bureau witness, Ali Raza, was recorded. The court also rejected the petition of another co-accused to defer the hearing.

Earlier this month, the court had indicted Zardari and others in Park Lane and Thatta water supply scheme references.

The accused persons, however, had pleaded not guilty.

Both the references are offshoots of the fake bank accounts case. Zardari has so far been indicted in four references related to the fake accounts case. He was earlier indicted in Tosha­khana and mega money laundering references.