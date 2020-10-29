Abhinandan release an attempt to give another chance: DG ISPR

Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations Major-General Babar Iftikhar on Thursday said a political statement given earlier about the release of India Air Force pilot Abhinandan was an attempt to distort history.

“Yesterday such a statement was given in which facts surrounding the events that day were attempted to be twisted,” he began by saying.

He said that after the Pulwama incident, on February 26, India violated all international principles and attacked Pakistan. “They not only faced defeat but humiliation all over the world.”

Addressing the press conference, Gen Iftikhar said he had a “one-point agenda: to talk about Indian violation of Pakistan’s airspace in Februrary last year”.

Referring to Sadiq’s claim, the ISPR chief said a statement was given which “tried to distort the history of issues associated with national security”.

He said following the attack on a convoy of Indian security forces in the Pulwama district on occupied Jammu and Kashmir which killed some 40 troops, India “showed aggression against Pakistan in violation of all international laws on February 26, 2019, in which not only did it face defeat but was humiliated around the world”.

“Pakistani armed forces’ alert and timely response foiled the enemy’s designs. The enemy planes that had come to drop the explosives on the Pakistani people escaped while dropping their payload on empty mountains in panic after seeing our shaheens.”