Forces will not rest till militancy is eliminated: Army chief

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that the country’s armed forces will not rest till militancy is eliminated across Pakistan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief during his visit to the Upper Dir Malakand division after a blast in Peshawar, he said, “The attack on a Madressah is an act of enmity towards Islam,”

The army chief directed troops to remain vigilant as incidents of terrorism continue to rise over the past couple of days, ISPR said.

Gen Bajwa said that educational institutions, innocent civilians and law enforcement agencies’ personnel were the main targets of the militants. He said that Pakistan had expressed its resolve for a peaceful Afghanistan, cautioning Afghan refugees to stay away from terrorists.

“Afghan refugees will have to stay alert regarding militants, so they are not used, knowingly or unknowingly, in any terrorist incident,” said Gen Bajwa. The army chief later paid a visit to the Lady Reading Hospital where victims of the bomb blast are being treated. He inquired after them after during the tour of the hospital.