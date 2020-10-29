Samit Patel eager to lead Qalandars to maiden PSL title

ISLAMABAD: All-rounder Samit Patel is eager to lead his franchise Lahore Qalandars to their maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) title, when the tournament’s playoffs begin in November. The tournament was postponed indefinitely, before the knockout stage, due to Covid-19 pandemic. While speaking in a video message, Patel said he is looking forward to return to Pakistan and finish the tournament in style. “I am really excited to get over to Pakistan and finish off PSL 5. Hopefully, we can make Lahore fans very happy by lifting the trophy. Main hoon Qalandar dil se (I am a Qalandar from my heart),” said Patel. Patel was an integral part of the Qalandars’ campaign, scoring 137 runs and taking nine wickets in nine group stage matches.

HBL PSL 2020 playoffs schedule:

Sat, Nov 14 – Qualifier (Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings), (3pm-6.30pm), Karachi; Eliminator 1 (Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi), (8pm-11.30pm), Karachi

Sunday, Nov 15 – Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1), (8pm-11.30pm), Karachi

Tuesday, Nov 17 – Final, (8pm-11.30pm), Karachi.