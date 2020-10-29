Shadab Khan ruled out of first Zimbabwe ODI

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board’s medical team confirmed on Wednesday that Pakistan men’s national team’s vice-captain Shadab Khan will be unavailable for selection for the first One-Day International against Zimbabwe, which will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Friday, October 30. The leg-spinner suffered from stiffness in his left upper-leg during the first intra-squad warm-up match in Lahore on October 23. Shadab will continue to be treated and rehabilitation regime and a further update will be provided ahead of the second ODI.