Rs9bn plea bargain approved against Bahria Town director

The accountability court of Islamabad has approved plea bargain of Bahria Town’s director Zain Malik for over Rs9 billion plea with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal chaired a meeting to review the performance of NAB Rawalpindi office attended NAB Deputy Chairman Hussain Asghar, Prosecutor General for Accountability (PGA) Syed Asghar Haider, DG (operations) Zahir Shah and other senior officers.

NAB Rawalpindi Director General Irfan Naeem Mangi said the accountability court has approved the plea bargain in six references worth more than Rs9 billion, which is the highest plea bargains in the history of NAB.

Mr Mangi informed the meeting that the accountability court had approved a plea bargain by accused Zain Malik of Rs9.05bn in six references filed by the Rawalpindi bureau office.

Disclosing details of the deal, Mr Mangi said Rs2.1bn was recovered in a case titled state versus Hussain Lawai and others, Rs1.563bn was received in a case against Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed, Rs2bn was recovered in a case against former director general of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Manzoor Qadir Kaka, Rs310 million was received under a deal in a case against Mushtaq Ahmd and Zain Malik, Rs1.7bn was recovered in a case against Zardari Group and Opal-225, a sum of Rs4.95bn was received in a case against Zain Malik and Mushtaq Ahmed.

The anti-corruption watchdog has recovered Rs2.1bn in a case titled ‘State versus Hussain Lawai and others’ transferred from Banking Court in Karachi regarding the fake bank accounts case.

The bureau has recovered Rs1.563bn in a case against Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed and others, the chairman of Omni Group who is also accused in the fake bank accounts case. Rs2 billion was recovered in a case against former Director-General Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Manzoor Qadir Kaka.