PM Imran Khan acquitted in Parliament House attack case

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday acquitted Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Parliament House attack case.

Judge Raja Jawad Abbas announced the decision on an application seeking acquittal of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier this week, the prime minister had urged the court to acquit him as the prosecution was no longer interested in pursuing the case. The prime minister’s counsel Abdullah Babar Awan had informed the court that the prosecution stands in favour of his acquittal as the case was politically motivated.

The application stated that the prosecution was not interested to prosecute the applicant. It further stated the applicant is maliciously implicated and dragged in the false case and any further proceedings shall cause harassment and political victimisation.

On September 1, 2014, hundreds of workers, alleged belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) camps, had attacked Parliament premises and the PTV office in Islamabad during the 126-day protest against the then PML-N government.

During the clash with police, around 50 protesters attacked and seriously injured SSP Asmatullah Junejo.

Imran Khan, PAT chief Tahirul Qadri and several others were booked over their alleged involvement in the attack.