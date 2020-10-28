Court grants Zardari exemption from appearance in Park Lane case

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Wednesday approved former president Asif Ali Zardari’s petition seeking exemption from personal appearance in the Park Lane reference.

Accountability Judge Azam Khan resumed the hearing of the case. Zardari’s lawyer, Farooq H Naek appeared before the court, requesting the judge to grant his client exemption from personal appearance in the hearing.

All co-accused, except one, nominated in the case were in attendance in court.

Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and other accused face charges of corruption through fake bank accounts and embezzlement in the financial facility for Park Lane Private Limited and Parthenon (Pvt.) Ltd.

The case is being investigated under different sections of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999, and the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010, over Zardari’s alleged involvement in a loan and its misappropriation by Parthenon Private Limited.

A loan worth Rs 1.5 billion was taken from a bank and transferred to the company’s account in a private bank.