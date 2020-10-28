Facebook is launching loud gaming service with only free-to-play games

Facebook is entering the cloud gaming race in a manner that’s entirely true to Facebook, via the feed, through ads and all free (for now).

Facebook Gaming is having an official launch for cloud-streamed games Monday, with a sharp focus on only free-to-play games at the moment. Facebook Gaming isn’t meant to be a console replacement, and there’s no additional hardware. It’s meant to be played with your fingers on your smartphone, or mouse and keyboard on desktop, straight off Facebook’s mobile app or website.

The service is launching on the web and on Android, but it’s not available on iOS. Facebook blamed Apple’s App Store terms and conditions for the absence.

Facebook’s Jason Rubin told TechCrunch that Apple’s rules for cloud gaming service present “a sequence of hurdles that altogether make a bad consumer experience.”

Microsoft also launched its Xbox cloud gaming service priced at $1 for new users’ first month, in a major drive to attract casual gamers with the promise of cutting ties to the living room and as competition with Sony heats up.