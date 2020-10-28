Daily Times

Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Coronavirus Updates

CM Usman Buzdar calls on PM to discuss prices, availability of essential items

Web Desk

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar met in Lahore on Wednesday and discussed the situation regarding availability of essential items in the province.

The matter relating to affordability of prices of commodities also came under discussion to facilitate the common man.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair meetings on development projects of Punjab, including Ravi Urban Development Project and Health Card scheme.

He will also participate as chief guest at Doctors’ Convention.

