Kharlachi added to export routes for Afghanistan

Kharlachi border has been added to the list of borders for exports of goods from Pakistan to Afghanistan. The Ministry of Commerce issued SRO 1103(I)/2020 the other day to make an amendment into Export Policy Order 2020. After the amendment the export to Afghanistan and through Afghanistan to Central Asian Republics shall be allowed through export land routes i.e. Torkhan, Chaman and Ghulam Khan and Qamar Uddin Karez, Kharlachi. According to news reports, the Kharlachi border crossing in Kurram tribal district was reopened in July 2020 to trade with Afghanistan after remaining closed for four months. The border crossing was closed for bilateral trade after the outbreak of Covid-19.