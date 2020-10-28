Dawood urges exporters to maintain presence in global market amid lockdowns

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood has urged Pakistani exporters to remain vigilant to maintain their presence in the global market.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Dawood said, “COVID-19 is an unprecedented crisis in recent human history with far-reaching implications to the global economy. Recent figures by the World Bank are showing that the pandemic has caused GDP contraction around the world, projecting that the major economies of the West, i.e. Japan, South Korea, etc. will post negative growth in GDP.”

The advisor said that as the world is returning to lockdowns amid the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, the demand for Pakistan’s exports may also be affected.

“I appeal to the exporters to be vigilant and aggressive so that they may be able to sustain their presence in the global markets,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that 773 more people tested Covid-19 positive after the tests of 27,133 over the last twenty-four hours. According to the latest statistics, the virus claimed the lives of six more people during the last twenty-four hours.