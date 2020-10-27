CPDI releases Annual report on National Budget

TANK: Center for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI), a non government organization, has published its annual report on State Budget Transparency of Pakistan and affirmed the stand-offish attitude of the parliamentarians to make the process a success.

Addressing a media briefing at District Press Club TANK Tuesday, Program Manager of Community Development Organization (CDO) Inayatullah Khan told that their organization in collaboration with CPDI had been engaged in research and advocacy in 110 districts of Pakistan since a decade to promote the transparent preparation and utilization of National Budget.

Inayatullah Khan alluded that during the survey of last year, 150 questionnaires were sent to the federal and provincial lawmakers that earned only 12 replies consisting of 6 from federal ministers, 4 from Punjab and 2 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lawmakers.

The program manager of the NGO deplored the aloof attitude of parliamentarians in the process and noted that study based recommendations were shared with the government benches which suggested maximum participation of public in the process of National budget preparation for a transparent and effective utilization of the national resources, he maintained.