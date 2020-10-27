Aijaz Rehmani urges people to observe Oct 27 as Black Day

ISLAMABAD: The vice chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Syed Aijaz Rehmani has urged people to observe October 27 as Black Day.

Syed Aijaz Rehmani in a statement here on Monday said that after the abrogation of Articles 370/35A by Modi fascist Indian government which gave special powers to the Jammu and Kashmir and divided it into two union territories by might policy, India had lost its claim on Jammu and Kashmir and it had no other claim than that of a military and illegal occupier.

The statement added that the Kashmiris reject Indian illegal occupation of their motherland.

Sixth Road in connection with “Black Day” against India to show solidarity with Kashmiris.

The statement said that Kashmiris would continue their freedom struggle and said that neither have they accepted the hegemony of the Indian state in the past nor will they accept it in the future.

The statement also condemned the systematic resurgence of blasphemous acts of republication of caricatures of the Holy Prophet (P.B.U.H) and desecration of the Holy Quran by certain irresponsible elements in some developed countries.