Tentpegging tournament held at SA Gardens

A three day Nawab Atta Muhammad Khan Memorial Tentpegging tournament concluded at SA Gardens

Three day tournament was participated by more than 150 clubs and teams. The event was organized to pay tribute to the legend of tent pegging Malik Nawab Atta Muhammad Khan.

The inauguration was attended by Chairman SA Group Sohail Afzal Malik, Chairman Agritourism Babar Raja, Shoaib Afzal Malik, MA Azeem, CEO Agritourism Tariq Tanveer and number of people. The tournament was participated by 2000 horses and 150 teams.

While adressing the opening ceremony Chairman SA Group Sohail Afzal Malik said that the tournament was aimed at promoting traditions old sports to young generations. He said that Nawab Malik Atta Muhammad Khan was legend of tent pegging.

Team of SA Gardens won International Single Sword.