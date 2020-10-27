Our Markings 2020 book covers revealed!

Celebrating 10 years this 2020, three-time Gourmand Award winner, and Pakistan’s first and only independent publishing house Markings Publishing, helmed by Kiran Aman, has revealed the 3 book covers as its COVID-19 global outreach project, “OUR MARKINGS 2020”, culminates.

Launched in March 2020, “OUR MARKINGS 2020” is a live case photographic journey through COVID-19, a testimony to life during self and social isolation. Indeed, with this campaign, Markings extended its global footprint with thousands of entries from over 66 COVID-19 affected countries. From these entries, the Marketing Team shortlisted 900 of the most powerful photographs which will be featured across the three books titled, #StayHomeStaySafe, #StayHomeSaveLives and #StayHomeStayStrong.

Featuring global submissions from Pakistan, as well as Jordan, Argentina, Austria, Germany, England, Greece, Australia, Brazil, Ireland, Tanzania, Indonesia, Spain, Norway, Japan, Italy, France, Macau, Turkey, USA, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Qatar, India, Malaysia, and Canada to name a few, the entries range from photographs that depict the daily musings of those in isolation. Some entries are thought provoking, others heartwarming, and some a reminder of the seriousness of COVID-19.

The project also received photo entries and support from local celebrities such as actress Sarwat Gailani, actor Ali Kazmi, photographer Arif Mahmood, director/producer Mehreen Jabbar, fashion designer Mahgul, filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, legendary icon Tina Sani, musician Faisal Kapadia of Strings, actress Mahira Khan, media personality Anoushey Ashraf, and photographer Amean J, which are all featured in the three books.

“I particularly wanted to put across the reality of the pandemic, which has been to show us all a mirror as to how alike we truly are. The book reflects and captures so many different nationalities and cultures, experiencing this pandemic across the world; but ultimately, it is the similarity of human emotion that comes through in this photographic journey – that we are all indeed different, yet so very alike. It is this ‘oneness’ that I wanted to show with Our Markings 2020.” said CEO Markings, Kiran Aman.

Indeed, in these unprecedented times amid COVID-19, Kiran aimed to unite the community to find communal strength and perseverance by joining hands on one platform to document the shifting values in the current times.

Three-time Gourmand Award winner, and Pakistan’s leading independent publishing house, Markings was founded by Kiran Aman in 2010 with a vision to nurturing a platform that encourages a diversity of expression. Indeed, in its eleventh year, Markings continues to conceptualise and release books with Markings Publishing, curated brand books with Markings Corporate and self-help books with Markings KHUDI.