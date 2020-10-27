Promotion of hotel industry stressed

A one-day workshop was organized in Swat to promote the hotel industry, organized by the National Development Organization (NDO) and the Tourism Authority of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The workshop, held at Pytham Institute, was attended by a large number of hotel owners and staff from across the district. Harmat Yaqub Khan, in-charge of the workshop, gave a briefing on the hotel industry and said that the training workshop would be useful in the promotion of the industry; the principles of handling matters according to the international standard will be useful in this regard. Zahid Khan, President Hotel Association Swat, said that the economy of Swat is dependent on tourism and the role of the hotel industry is very important in the promotion of tourism. “The hotel industry cannot develop until the tourism industry furnished” he added. During the workshop, participants were briefed about Swat’s economy. Speakers said that seventy percent of Swat’s economy is dependent on tourism; developing the tourism industry can bring fruits for swat’s economy. The speakers also pointed out the shortcomings of the government in the tourism industry. They said that such training workshops can boost the hotel industry if the government takes interest in the promotion of tourism and address the problems here; the hotel industry will also develop while local businesses will be strengthened.