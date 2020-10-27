Orange Line Metro Train to have positive impact on quality of life

Experts believe that CPEC’s Orange Line Metro Train, Lahore will have positive impact on quality of life of the local people.

According to a report published by China Economic Net, people of Lahore welcomed the inauguration with open arms and termed the project an iconic public-centric initiative that would help mitigate their transportation woes.

Chinese Consul General Mr. Long Dingbin said “The “Orange Line” project is a gift from Chinese President Xi Jinping to the Pakistani people”. “Since the signing of the contract in 2015, it has always received great attention from the Chinese and Pakistani governments.

With the strong support of the Punjab Government and the sincere cooperation and joint efforts of technical personnel from China and Pakistan, the “Orange Line” project has finally completed the construction and operation preparations. Long Dingbin said that this was another fruitful achievement in the construction of CPEC, and it was also a concrete manifestation of the all-weather strategic cooperation between China and Pakistan.

The opening of “Orange Line” has enabled Pakistan to have the most advanced urban rail transit operating system in South Asia, greatly improving the traffic conditions in Lahore and becoming a new landmark of the city. During the construction of the “Orange Line” project, a total of 7,000 jobs were created for the Pakistani people, and 2,000 jobs will be created during the operation and maintenance. Furthermore, a large number of professional and technical personnel will be trained for Pakistan by this project,” he added.