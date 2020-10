The federal government has announced a public holiday on 12th Rabi ul Awwal throughout the country.

According to a notification issued by the ministry, on Friday, October 30, all federal government institutions will remain closed.

Muslims around the world celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), known in Arabic as the Mawlid al-Nabawi holiday and locally as Eid Milad un Nabi, on the 12th of Rabi ul Awwal, which is the third month in the Islamic lunar calendar.