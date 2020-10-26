PM Imran Khan asks Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to ban Islamophobic content

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday wrote to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, asking for a ban on Islamophobic content on the social media platform.

In a letter, which the Pakistani government posted on Twitter, Imran Khan said that “growing Islamophobia” was encouraging extremism and violence across the world, especially through social media platforms such as Facebook.

“I would ask you to place a similar ban on Islamophobia and hate against Islam for Facebook that you have put in place for the Holocaust,” Khan said.

Facebook said this month that it was updating its hate speech policy to ban any content that denied or distorted the Holocaust.

“One cannot send a message that while hate messages against some are unacceptable, these are acceptable against others,” Khan said, adding that this was “reflective of prejudice and bias that will encourage further radicalisation”.