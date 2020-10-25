Nation rejects opposition’s seditious narrative and is standing by institutions: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while reacting on the PDM’s Quetta meeting said that opposition parties have staged hullabaloo in the garb of “giving respect to vote”. In a statement, issued today, the chief minister said that a nefarious conspiracy is being hatched to weaken Pakistan by making the national institutions controversial.

These institutions are our pride and people of Pakistan will foil every such efforts. The nation is proud of the Pakistan Army. Those who are creating chaos should refrain from making institutions controversial, he advised. PTI is firmly standing with the institutions. Those who are targeting the institutions will not succeed in their nefarious designs.

Those who are levelling allegations should first look into their own pockets. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given identity to southern Punjab but PML-N and PPP have usurped the rights of people of southern Punjab.

PPP and PML-N chanted hollow slogans in their tenures for making southern Punjab a province but practically did nothing in this regard. PTI government set up southern Punjab secretariat and now will carve out a province as well.

Usman Buzdar also strongly condemned a statement about chief minister Baluchistan. He said that Jam Kamal is a respectable chief minister and those who gave such statements should be ashamed. He said that Punjab government immediately resolved the issue of Baluchistan students but a woman tried to political point score on this issue as well.

Punjab government has started projects worth billions of rupees in Baluchistan. He said that so-called leaders of PDM tried to sabotage provincial harmony and brotherhood. They were not leader nor today and nor will tomorrow. This is a cabal of looters and nation will not be deceived by this gang of thieves, CM concluded.