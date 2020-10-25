CM Buzdar inaugurates Lahore Orange Line Train project in Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated Orange Line Metro Train project in Lahore today (Sunday).

This project comprises twenty six stations and tracks spanning over 27.12km.This is the first electricity-run public transport project through which around two lac fifty thousand commuters will travel daily.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said CPEC will further strengthen Pak China bilateral relations.

He thanked Chinese Government for extending support to provide world class transport facilities to the people of Lahore.

The CM invited Chinese companies and investors to invest in different sectors of the province.

The Orange Line trains will run from 07:30 am to 08:30 pm. The fare charged for a one-way trip will be Rs40. Experts from China have trained Pakistani drivers on how to operate the train whereas the Lahore Waste Management Company will be responsible for the train’s cleanliness.

The trains, which will be run on electricity, will be provided power by eight grid stations. According to sources, the operational time of the trains will be extended to 16 hours. Cameras have been installed on all routes of the train and inside it as well.