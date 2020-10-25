Eight more trains to be privatised from Nov 12: Rashid

Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that eight more trains will be privatized from 12th of November and railcar between Lahore-Rawalpindi will also be restored from 30th of next month. Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed asked the private parties to come forward and run their freight trains using the railway’s infrastructure and properties. He further said that online booking of freight trains has also been started to stop irregularities in this regard. Sheikh Rashid said four freight trains have been given to private parties under public private partnership. Talking about opposition parties’ alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which is holding a public meeting in Quetta on Sunday (today), Rashid feared some tragedy during the public gathering. “Terrorists are regrouping and miscreants have entered the country. I am praying for the public meetings in Peshawar and Quetta,” he said. “Some people are predicting Imran Khan will exit in December or January, but I am saying he won’t go anywhere. Ups and downs are routine in politics,” Rashid said. “If governments collapse with protest meetings and processions, our sit-in in Islamabad had caused the collapse of the government of that time,” the federal minister said. “Price hike and dearness are real issues and Imran Khan will overcome these issues within the time of coming four weeks,” Sheikh Rashid claimed.