Troubles increase for BMP ahead of FPCCI polls

The ruling group of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) seems to be sailing in troubled waters before kicking off the campaign for the upcoming elections scheduled for December 30. According to sources, many senior members of the Businessmen Panel (BMP), including senior vice chairman, have resigned from their positions and showed displeasure on the policies of the Group Chairman and President FPCCI Mian Anjum Nisar. The members who have resigned were those who put new energy in the Businessmen Panel in the year 2015 when BMP stood at the verge of destruction. These people gave a new direction to the group and also made it possible to appoint Anjum Nisar as a chairman of the group in 2018 so that group could move forward with a new velocity, but the bleak policies of the chairman BMP have pushed them to leave. The FPCCI 2021 Elections obviously is a tough call now for the Businessmen Panel after these resignations and also incumbent President FPCCI didn’t perform well which he promised during his election campaign. The province of Balochistan has been completely ignored in his ten months tenure even though he didn’t visit one time after assuming the presidential office, similarly, he also failed to convince the Punjab-based chambers of commerce to join BMP.