Nawaz Sharif has emerged as people’s sole messiah: Maryam

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Saturday said it is the best time to join her party as it, along with 11 other parties in the PDM, has ‘broken the shackles of fear’.

“I feel this is the best time to join PML-N because PML-N and 11 parties in PDM have broken the shackles of fear,” Maryam Nawaz said while addressing her party workers in Quetta, where she has arrived for the third rally of the PDM on Sunday (today).

Maryam said despite a ban on airing party supremo Nawaz Sharif’s speeches in Pakistan, his voice and slogan of vote ko izzat do (respect the vote) is echoing through the country. “The reality is that despite silencing him, Nawaz Sharif’s is the sole voice that is echoing in Pakistan. He is the only political personality, who despite not being in this country, being ill and in London, is shining on the land and sky of the country,” she said. “There is only one face that the public can see, in which they are trying to find the solution for their problems and considering their messiah after Allah,” she added.

Maryam criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan who she said has ‘completely disappeared from Pakistani politics and government activities’. She alleged that while Imran Khan has levelled allegations against the opposition, he does not know what happened in the ‘Karachi incident’ and who did it.

She claimed that the PTI government, even if it was ‘selected’ would have lasted longer if it served the people ‘but it adopted tyranny’. “People are cursing the government because it has stolen roti from them and made medicines so expensive,” she added.

Meanwhile, on the occasion, PML-Q leader Sheikh Jaffer Mandokhel announced his decision to join PML-N.