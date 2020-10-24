“Missing” news reporter Ali Imran Syed returns home safely

Journalist Ali Imran Syed who went missing yesterday has safely reached home. According to reports, Ali has contacted his wife and informed her that he has reached his parents’ house safely.

Ali Imran Syed left home yesterday, telling his family that he would be back in half an hour. However he neither returned nor could be contacted even after many hours at which the concerned family filed a complaint at Sachal police station Karachi.

The disappearance happened a day after Ali Imran Syed exclusively aired the cctv footage of Avari hotel raid for Captain Safdar’s arrest.

Reacting on the issue, civil society and journalist organizations held protests and solidarity demonstrations across the country today.