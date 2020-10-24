Protest against India in Chakothi near LOC

People of Jhelum Valley along cease fire line rallied out under aegis of Pasban -e- Khuriat Jammu & Kashmir here on Friday.

Participants while unfurling Black flags chanted slogans against Indian Government, Narendra Modi, and occupier Indian Army. Young participant of rally had chained themselves while chanting slogans zealously in favor of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

While addressing to rally held against India Speakers said,” it has been 446 days and Kashmiris are still under curfew, Indain forces are killing the Kashmiris, and Houses have been demolished, Kashmiris are compelled to face brutality and aggression while being kept incarcerated, given the precariousness of Kashmiris , The International organisation kept silent which is hurtful to Kashmiris.”

Moreover they added,”India is incessantly firing and bombing the innocents civilians along LOC which resulted in destruction of Educational Institutions and Trade. In Indian Occupied Kashmir the terrorism and wrath of Indian forces are its peak. Amid such Circumstances The Silence of United Nations, OIC and members of Peace council have ensued regional instability and have endangered the peace of South Asia”.

Addressees further added,”UN came into being toady on 24 October but it didn’t find any peacful solution for primitive issue of Kashmir which result in end of Trust of Kashmiris on UN.”

Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, Mushtaq ul Islam Vice Chairman International forum for Justice and Human Rights, Shoukat Javed Mir Pakistan Peoples Party, Professor Abdul Aziz Alwi, Azmat Hayat Kashmiri, Javed Ahmed Mughal, Raja Qasid, Shakir ul Islam, Shabir Abbasi, Rashid Abbasi and others addressed the rally.