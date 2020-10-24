Fawad Chaudhry congratulates Usman Mukhtar as ‘Bench’ screened at Cannes International Festival

Pakistani short film Bench, directed by Usman Mukhtar, has just been screened at the prestigious Cannes International Film Festival and aren’t we proud of him.

The Embassy of Pakistani in France broke the news on Twitter.

Pakistani short film “Bench” by Usman Mukhtar is being screened today at the Cannes International Film Festival taking place in France from October 18-20, 2020. 👏🎬🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/7NWoyCfoU0 — Embassy of Pakistan, Paris, France (@PakinFrance) October 20, 2020

Federal Science Minister Fawad Chaudhry also congratulated Mukhtar.

Congs Usman Mukhtar https://t.co/UAfgA662Pk — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 23, 2020

The film won in July at the South Shore Film Festival in New York and was nominated before that in the best short film category at the Independent Short Awards festival in Los Angeles, USA.