Daily Times

Your right to know Saturday, October 24, 2020

Coronavirus Updates

Fawad Chaudhry congratulates Usman Mukhtar as ‘Bench’ screened at Cannes International Festival

Web Desk

Pakistani short film Bench, directed by Usman Mukhtar, has just been screened at the prestigious Cannes International Film Festival and aren’t we proud of him.

The Embassy of Pakistani in France broke the news on Twitter.

Federal Science Minister Fawad Chaudhry also congratulated Mukhtar.

The film won in July at the South Shore Film Festival in New York and was nominated before that in the best short film category at the Independent Short Awards festival in Los Angeles, USA.

 

 

Submit a Comment