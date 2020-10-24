KMC employee’s sons arrested for killing social activist’s daughter

Police on Saturday arrested two men for the murder of a woman who was shot dead inside her car in North Nazimabad last week.

The incident took place on October 19 when two unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire at a vehicle near the Intermediate Board office and shot the woman in the neck.

The deceased was identified as 22-year-old Fatima, the daughter of social activist and former Pakistan Peoples Party (PP) town nazim Shaikh Feroze Bengali. She was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital but succumbed to her injuries on the way.

The police said Bilal and Shakeel, the sons of a KMC employee, saw four women in a vehicle driving towards the Intermediate Board Office in Block A, North Nazimabad, and started following them on their motorcycle.

When the car came to a stop, Bilal, who was wearing his father’s KMC vest, got off from the motorbike and walked towards the vehicle. The woman sitting in the driver’s seat tried to speed away and hit him. This angered Bilal and he took out his gun and shot the woman dead.

The police presented the suspects before a judicial magistrate for their physical remand.