Bomb found

A Bomb Disposal Squad found a high intensity Indian-made anti tank landmine along the banks of Nullah Dek near village Pandiyaal near Pasrur tehsil here.

According to the police,some farmers found this landmine while working in their fields and informwd the local police.

Bomb Disposal Squad was called in which defused it.

Police said that it was an Indian made anti tank landmine ,weighing 12 pounds.

It reached here from neighbouring Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by floating in recent flash flood waters in Naullah Dek.