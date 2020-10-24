WB vows to support Pakistan during pandemic

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has said that the government has devised a mechanism for cash transfer to support 16 million deserving families during testing times.

Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was speaking at a virtual meeting with Managing Director, World Bank Axel Van Trotsenburg and Vice President Hartwing Schafer.

The World Bank appreciated the reform agenda of the present government and reiterated commitment to support Pakistan through IDA 2020 during Covid-19 crisis. The adviser on finance appreciated the role of the World Bank in extending assistance to Pakistan to provide much-needed fiscal space to fight Covid-19 pandemic effectively.