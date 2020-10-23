Punjab University Female Student Died By Dolphin Force Firing

A young girl was killed in an exchange of fire between the Dolphin Force Police and dacoits near Punjab University in Lahore.

Confirming the death of a 22-year-old girl in the exchange of fire, SP Iqbal Town said that the three robbers have been arrested.

The 22-year-old girl has been identified as Fatima and she was a student of Punjab University.

According to an eyewitness, “when the police shot fire, we saw the girl falling from the motorcycle. As soon as we saw the girl falling from the motorcycle, we proceeded to pick her up. We did not see any fire from the robbers.”

This is not the first time that Dolphin Force has found itself in the hot water for causing death or injuries to the citizens during encounters with the criminals on roads.

On May 29, 2018, a 14-year-old boy was killed by the firing of the Dolphin Force in Shadbagh as its personnel and robbers exchanged fire.