Dubai breaks world record for largest fountain

The glitzy emirate of Dubai broke the record for the world’s largest fountain as the it seeks to boost its tourism sector amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Palm Fountain, which covers an area of 14,366 square feet (1,335 square metres), is located at The Pointe shopping and dining district on Palm Jumeirah, a man-made palm-shaped island.

Mask-clad people, in keeping with coronavirus safety measures, gathered on Thursday evening to watch a show of dancing jets of water, music and lights.

“GWR is delighted to officially see The Palm Fountain breaking the title of the Largest fountain,” Shaddy Gaad, Senior Marketing Manager at Guinness World Records said in a statement. “This fountain is an example of another milestone in Dubai’s architectural achievements,” it said, adding that Guinness was declaring it “Officially Amazing”.

The launch was accompanied by live entertainment and a firework display. The attraction will be open to the public from sunset to midnight.

To ensure the safety of visitors’ authorities deployed Dubai Police and mall security to organize the flow of attendees, to ensure coronavirus safety measures were followed.