No need of inquiry into Karachi incident: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz has said that there is no need for an inquiry into Captain (retired) Safdar’s arrest from hotel room in Karachi as everything is clear.

Addressing a press conference, Maryam Nawaz said the concerned authorities should openly investigate the issue and made the inquiry report public. She said the Sindh government is well aware of the incident that transpired, adding that she said she will appear before the inquiry committee if required

“We will not let the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hide the facts from the general masses, she asserted. “I will present myself as a witness in Captain Safdar arrest matter. The security personnel violated privacy by storming the room late night. This kind of behaviour is unacceptable,” she said.

Maryam Nawaz further said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is not behind this incident as we respect each other. We expect judiciary to take notice of the issues in a democratic country, she stated.

While lashing out at Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, she said that children should not get involved in elders’ fights. Political opponents are afraid of former PM Nawaz Sharif, Maryam added.

She further demanded the government to listen to the problems of students who are protesting on Lahore’s Mall Road.