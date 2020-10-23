Majority of Americans favor Biden over Trump, post debate polls reveal

According to a CNN Instant Poll of debate watchers, Joe Biden did a better job in the final debate on Thursday. Overall, 53% of voters who watched the debate said that Biden won the matchup, while 39% said that President Donald Trump did.

Viewers once again said that Biden’s criticisms of Trump were largely fair (73% said they were fair, 26% unfair), and they split over whether Trump’s attacks on Biden were fair (50% said yes, 49% no).

Biden was also largely seen as offering a better plan for solving the country’s problems (54% Biden to 42% Trump), and voters split over who seemed to be the stronger leader (49% each).

Thursday’s debate watchers preferred Trump over Biden on the economy (56% say they think Trump would better handle it vs. 44% who say Biden would), and divided about evenly between the two on foreign policy (50% prefer Biden, 48% Trump). Biden held a wide edge as more trusted to handle the coronavirus (57% Biden to 41% Trump), climate change (67% Biden to 29% Trump) and racial inequality in the US (62% Biden to 35% Trump).

Analysts say that Trump’s debate performance on Thursday night was a lot more toned down as compared to his chaotic performance weeks ago, but he continued to propagate false claims on topics ranging from the coronavirus to foreign policy to immigration as facts.

His rhetorical arguments ranged from the political, like when he falsely claimed the coronavirus was “going away” or that a vaccine to end the pandemic was ready, to the personal, like when he falsely said Biden has “houses all over the place” or lied about Biden receiving millions of dollars from Russia.