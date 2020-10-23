NASHPATI PRIME and RINSTRA align for Joint Collaboration.

The changing content consumption patterns have shifted the ideals from television to web based platforms .This has resulted in more consumption of content through cell phones, computers and smart TVs .To explore new standards of quality and content diversification, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Rinstra technologies Pvt. Ltd and Nashpati Prime (QLinks Productions) in Karachi

The MOU was signed by Muhammad S Rahimtoola partner at QLinks Production and Misbah Ishak Khalid Chief Content officer of Rinstra Technologies. Both parties agreed to create digital media content including web series, films, shows and short form video sketches; RINSTRA in collaboration with NASHPATI PRIME will create joint ventures and initiatives for production of high-quality issue-based media content; and work together to create more opportunities for local talent and artists.

Qaiser Ali and Muhammad S Rahimtoola partners at Nashpati Prime with Misbah Ishak Khalid Chief Creative Officer Rintra at MOU after signing ceremony.

Speaking at the occasion Chief Creative Officer of RINSTRA, Misbah Ishak Khalid said, “We are so excited to have Nashpati Prime on board. Qaiser Ali and his team at Nashpati are producing great content and together Rinstra and Nashpati joint productions will create opportunities for young talent and issue-based media content will be produced for Pakistani audiences and diaspora around the globe”.

Muhammad S Rahimtoola, co-founder of Nashpati Prime added, “We are glad to be partnering with RINSTRA in an age where alliances and collaborations are the key to growth and furthering stability for content needs of audiences”.

Dr. Adil Akhtar Chairman and Co-founder, Rinstra Technologies, said in his message that, “We welcome Nashpati Prime as a strategic partner, this collaboration will help Pakistan to increase its digital footprint. Trends in content consumption are shifting towards digital and this is the time when we have to shift our focus on content creation especially for digital space. Rinstra is

Pakistan’s first short form digital media platform and we will continue our efforts to strengthen digital media ecosystem in Pakistan”

RINSTRA is Pakistan’s first short-form digital media platform for on-demand streaming and for creation of user generated original content on iRinstra. RINSTRA content is innovative, entertaining, thought-provoking, informative and educational. RINSTRA provides entrepreneurship opportunities to emerging and established content creators in the field of film making, music videos, individual short videos, web-series, discussion shows and etc. in Pakistan and beyond.

Nashpati Prime is a Video on Demand endeavor catered to delivering on the entertainment genre for audiences locally and internationally and is committed to showcase work from local artists and producers across the board and to take local stories beyond boundaries.

Rinstra gives content creators access to a large Pakistani community around the globe. The state-of-the-art Rinstra platform offers content creators to discover, create, showcase and monetize for their content creation and creative pursued.

RINSTRA was conceived and incubated by DICE CAM (Creative Art & Media) Platform of DICE Foundation. The initiative was further developed by inviting the key professionals in the Pakistani media industry, specializing in media management, news and entertainment content creation and production designs etc. The RINSTRA platform will be opened for viewers later this year, while the platform for content creators has been opened through the interactive site www.irinstra.com