Justice Isa has plots in upscale areas and millions in bank accounts

In a rare move, Supreme Court Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa has made details of his assets public after a rights organization under the right to information laws sought information about the judges of the apex court. The Women Action Forum had invoked Article 19 (A) of the Constitution seeking information about the assets of superior courts’ judges. In response to the letter, Justice Isa went public with the complete details of his assets which include information about his income and taxes. In a document, the judge disclosed that his income was Rs21,237,921 and he paid 2,678,799 in taxes in 2020. Likewise, in 2019 he paid Rs1,792,007 tax on income of Rs17,145,972. In 2018, his income was Rs15,113,972 and he paid Rs2,200,916 tax. Regarding his properties, the top court judge said that he owned three residential plots in the upscale area of Karachi, Defence Housing Authority, which he purchased while he was practicing law, according to his statement.