Punjab Police, ANF to conduct joint operations across province

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that in order to keep the society especially the youth safe from drugs and to eradicate drug trafficking networks, the Punjab Police in collaboration with the Anti-Narcotics Force should intensify joint operations in all districts of the province, so that the anti-social elements involved in this heinous scam can be put behind the bars and punished.

He said that during intelligence based operations, various places in the province, especially around educational institutions and student hostels should be closely monitored and social evils lurking and supplying the young generation towards other fashionable drugs including ice should be punished. He further said that in order to bring the big fish involved in drug trafficking and smuggling to justice, timely information sharing and co-operation should be ensured with ANF and other concerned agencies so that anti-social elements involved in this nefarious business could be brought to book, so that we may ensure that this curse is eradicated.

He said that an awareness campaign should be intensified to end the drug supply chain and all stakeholders should be on board to arrest the culprits and raise awareness about its irreparable losses and civil society should be involved in operations against drug dealers. He expressed these views while instructing senior officers during a high-level meeting held at the Central Police Office here on Thursday.

The meeting reviewed the operations and results of police teams against drug dealers across the province. In the meeting, Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan took action against drug dealers across the province

Briefing about the ongoing operations, he said that 360 cases of drug trafficking were registered in the vicinity of educational institutions this year and 371 persons were arrested. 11 kg of heroin, 335.4 KG charas and 1736 grams of Ice were recovered from their possession. Similarly, during operations conducted at various places in the province besides educational institutions, 37167 cases of drug trafficking were registered and more than 38 thousand accused were arrested. More than 688.5 KG of heroin, more than 17825 kg of Chars and more than 10 kg of Ice were recovered from their possession.

Instructing the officers, the IG Punjab said that the police teams should make their coordination with ANF more effective whereas if a huge quantity of drugs is seized by ANF or any other Police team then concerned circle officer and SHO shall also be made accountable to it. He further said that monthly reports of operations against drug dealers should be sent regularly to the Central Police Office and in this regard all DPOs and RPOs should also review the performance of police teams in follow-up meetings on monthly basis.